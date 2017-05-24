Ransomware Attack: 6 Southern Railway Computers Hit In Kerala

Highlights The computers belonged to the accounts department of the Southern Railway No computers of any of the other departments were affected Ransomware attack has affected over 45,000 computers in 74 countries

In yet another 'ransomware' cyberattack in Kerala, six computers of the Southern Railway office were hit on Tuesday by the 'WannaCry' virus, but there was no data loss, railway officials said.According to the officials, the computers belonged to the accounts department of the Southern Railway, Thiruvanathapuram division.The network was immediately disconnected and the affected computers were isolated, they said.The computers were working on 'browser based internal software' with centralised data base, hence there has been no data loss, the officials said.No computers of any of the departments related to train operations or passenger services have been affected, they said.Last week too, ransomware cyberattack had disabled some computers in the Palakkad division of Southern Railway and in six panchayats.