Rain Lashes Kerala, Landslip In Tribal Hamlet

Heavy rain today lashed Kerala causing widspread damage, landslip and waterlogging in various parts. With the South West monsoon active over the state, incessant rains triggered landslip in the tribal hamlet of Attappady and adjacent areas in Palakkad district this morning but no one was injured, officials said.Rail traffic was partially affected on the Kottayam-Thiruvananthapuram route as earth caved in and onto the track following heavy rains.India Meteorological department officials here have forecast very heavy rainfall in few places of Kerala and heavy showers in Lakshadweep for two days.Fishermen have been warned about strong winds blowing from southwesterly direction with an occasional speed of 45-55 kmph along the Kerala coast and over Lakshadweep area during the next 24 hours.Taliparamba in Kannur district received 6 cm rain while Vythiri in Wayanad district recorded 5 cm rain,meteorological department sources said adding thunderstorm accompanied by gusty winds was likely to hit Thiruvananthapuram district.According to authorities, many parts of Palakkad is experiencing heavy rain for the past three days and widespread distruction and agricultural crop loss have been reported in the interior areas.Houses and roads were damaged in various parts. Anakkal, Puthur and Jellyppara areas in Attappady, where the landslip was reported, were affected the most.Many parts of high range Idukki and coastal Alappuzha district also experienced heavy rains. Waterlogging caused traffic blocks in some parts of Kochi.The rains have come as a relief to the state which had registered a 25 per cent dip in the rainfall between June 1-August 23 this year.The districts, where the major hydel projects are located, especially received lower rainfall during theperiod--28 per cent in Idukki district, 55 per cent in Wayanad and 31 per cent in Thiruvananthapuram.