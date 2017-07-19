Police Says It Has Enough Evidence To Jail Actor Dileep In Kerala Actress Abduction Case

Kerala Police on Wednesday voiced confidence that it has enough evidence to nail superstar Dileep in the alleged abduction and molestation of a popular actress in February this year.AV George, Superintendent of Police and one of the key officials behind the probe, refused to give out much about the probe, but said they would not have arrested the actor without evidence.He appeared confident that he has all the evidence against Dileep.However, the actor's manager Appunny, who is currently on the run, in his anticipatory bail plea filed on Wednesday said that the police has no evidence against Dileep. He alleged that the police is trying to put pressure on actor-turned-director Nadir Shah and himself to turn approver in the case.Dileep is presently housed at the Angamaly sub-jail near his home town Aluva as a remand prisoner.On Thursday, a single bench of the Kerala High Court is to take up his bail application. Last week, the trial court denied bail to the actor.In a related development, revenue officials have found that the theatre complex owned by Dileep near Kochi has been built on encroached land. They have started to initiate legal proceedings against the actor.Giving the developments a political colour, state Congress president MM Hassan blamed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over the actor usurping government land in two places."The closeness the actor shared with Vijayan and the CPI-M is well known. It is the CPI-M which helped Dileep usurp government land. The revenue department is now looking into this," Mr Hassan told reporters in Kasargode.The superstar was arrested on June 10th and the next day he was remanded to 14 days of judicial custody for conspiring in the abduction and molestation of a popular actress in February in Kochi.The police had earlier arrested the prime accused Pulsar Suni and his accomplices a week after the incident.