Now Kerala Actor Dileep's Wife Kavya Applies For Anticipatory Bail

Kerala actor Dileep's wife, Kavya Madhavan, today applied for anticipatory bail in connection with the kidnapping and sexual assault of an actress in February. The court has posted the matter for Monday.Kavya's move comes amid speculation that she too might be arrested in the case. The police had questioned Kavya and her mother ahead of Dileep's arrest on July 10 for his involvement in the conspiracy that led to the abduction and molestation of the actress.Following his arrest, Dileep has been lodged in the Aluva sub-jail. His previous three bail applications were turned down, and he submitted his fourth on Thursday at a trial court.While rejecting his bail requests, the court had said that as the investigation was underway and if granted bail, the actor could tamper with evidence or influence witnesses.Earlier this month, Dileep was allowed to perform his father's death anniversary rituals at his residence in Aluva amid tight police security.The 48-year-old actor was arrested after many rounds of questioning and charged with rape, criminal conspiracy, wrongful confinement after the actress was forcefully restrained in her vehicle, driven around and sexually assaulted in Kochi.The police said they have concrete evidence in the abduction of the young actress on February 17 when she was travelling from Thrissur to Kochi by road. For two hours she was sexually assaulted by at least four men who recorded the attack on a mobile phone. They dumped her near the home of a director, who informed the police.According to the police report, Dileep had in 2013 offered Rs 1.5 crore to Pulsar Suni, the main accused in this case to attack the actress. The actor had allegedly demanded the assault to be recorded on a mobile phone and sent along with nude photographs of the actress.Pulsar Suni, and his accomplice were arrested a week after the actress was abducted and dumped outside director Lal's residence.Dileep has denied all allegations and has alleged a conspiracy against him.It's their second marriage for both Dileep and Kavya. While Dileep was earlier married to actress Manju Warrier, Kavya was married to a computer engineer. Dileep and Kavya got married on November 25, 2016.