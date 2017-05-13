No Freedom Of Speech, 'Terrorism, Gunda Raj' Prevailing In Kerala: Union minister

Union minister Giriraj Singh today slammed the CPI(M)-led LDF government in Kerala over political violence, alleging that "terrorism" and "Goonda Raj" were prevailing in the state.The Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises was speaking to reporters after visiting BJP workers who were admitted to a hospital here after allegedly being attacked by CPI(M) men at Kumarakom two days ago."There is no freedom of speech in Kerala. There is only terrorism and Gunda Raj prevailing here," he said.Mr Singh said this was not simply a state-level law and order problem, but a issue of concern for the entire country.BJP had observed a dawn-to-dusk hartal in Kottayam district yesterday over the alleged attack on its two gram panchayat members in Kumarakom by a 28-member gang reportedly headed by local CPI(M) leaders.Mr Singh's comments also came a day after an RSS worker was hacked to death, allegedly by CPI(M) activists, at Ramanthali near Payyanur town in Kannur district yesterday.BJP had observed a dawn-to-dusk hartal in Kannur and nearby Mahe today to protest the killing.