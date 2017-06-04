No Clearance Needed For Bars, Says Kerala Government. Hiccups Follow

As the southwest monsoon hits Kerala and the state braces for a lean tourism spell till the end of season, the Left government has brought in an ordinance that allows bars to be opened without taking clearance from the local civic body. It is a signal that groundwork has begun for reversing the partial prohibition policy that was instated by the Congress-led government in 2014.The ordinance came just days after Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac, in an interview to NDTV, had said, "Opening up of bar licenses is the logical thing to do with revenues badly hit.""The liquor policy and curbs on bars has hit tourism very badly. Especially, the incentives and conference aspect of tourism, and liquor is a lifestyle when it comes to tourism, not a health issue," said Kerala Tourism Director P Bala Kiran.Following a decision by the previous Congress government in the state, bars were either shut down or turned into beer and wine parlours, and only five-star hotels and government-run outlets were allowed to sell hard liquor. More than 700 bars shut down as part of the government's plan for a liquor-free Kerala by 2023.With the Supreme Court order banning the sale of liquor along highways, several government owned outlets had to shut down. The combined loss to Kerala's tourism, according to Mr Kiran, is around Rs. 4,000-5,000 crore annually.But the latest move of the Left front government has angered groups that back a phased prohibition. The Anti-Liquor Front has called for a one day hunger strike outside the Assembly on June 8 and will meet the Governor of Kerala P Sathasivam over the issue."If we look at the records, there is a drop of at least 30 per cent in liquor consumption. But this government, somehow through different tactics, and allying with liquor lobbies is just trying to ruin all this and open up bars all over," said Archbishop M Susaipakiam, representing the Anti Liquor Front.