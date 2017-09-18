Navy On High Alert In Kerala In View Of Rains

Southern Naval Command is on high alert to face any contingency following a request from the state disaster management authority in view of incessant rains in Kerala in the past few days.A Defence release today said a request was received from the Kerala Disaster Management Authority (KDMA) yesterday for possible requirement of immediate assistance.Based on the request " OperationMadad" (Op-Madad) has been executed by the Southern Naval Command with effect from yesterday particularly since Kerala is expected to encounter wet weather for the next few days, the release said.As part of Op-Madad, Relief Operation Center (ROC) had been setup at Joint Operations Center (JOC) at Naval Base here, it said.Personnel, equipment and flood relief material, including boats and diving teams, have been kept on standby to meet any emergent requirement at short notice.Further, ships and aircraft were also at short notice for any assistance to the civil populace/fishermen.Meanwhile, the Navy today assisted 10 fishermen onboard stranded in the sea off Thrissur following engine failure and flooding caused by ingress of water.After a communication from Coastal police station Munakkakadavu about the boat 'SANAMOL' in distress about 35 nautical miles from Kochi, an ALH helicopter was launched for immediate "Search and Rescue" (SAR) operation at 6 am.It was followed by dispatch of Indian Naval Ship Kabra later to render necessary assistance, the release said.The ship remained in the area ensuring safety of the crew onboard SANAMOL till it was towed to safety by another vessel sent by their employer, it said.Both the boats reached Munakkakadvu safely and the ship returned to Kochi, it added.Several parts of the state have been lashed by heavy rains in the past few days.