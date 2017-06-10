Murder-Accused Kerala Left Leader Presents Purported Confession Of RSS Man

As rivalry between the Left and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh turns increasingly violent in Kerala, Communist Party of India (Marxist) party leader and murder-accused Karayi Rajan has submitted a video clip before a CBI court in the state, which the party believes will create a storm for the RSS.Karayi Rajan and seven others, including CPM leaders were been charged for the murder of a National Development Front worker Muhammad Fazal in 2006.But the video clip, which has reportedly been accessed through Right to Information Act, has a RSS worker Subheesh confessing about his and his fellow RSS workers' role in the killing of Fazal. The confession was recorded while Sudheesh was in police custody, and has been confirmed by police sources.A portion of the audio recording leaked to media purportedly includes the confession.CPM district Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has sought a detailed CBI probe based on the confession. The party sources say this also sheds questions on the chargesheet against CPM leaders for the murder of Fazal.But the video has been dismissed by BJP state President Kummanam Rajasekharan. "There is nothing new in this video evidence. The CBI has already informed the court that this confession is not trustworthy. But not just that, Subheesh has also stated that he was tortured into making this particular confession," he said. The RSS is the ideological mentor of the BJP which has been trying to gain political ground in Kerala.