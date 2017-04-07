Manhandled by Cops, Jishnu Pranoy's Parents Begin Hungerstrike In Hospital

The protesting parents of Jishnu Pronoy - a student who allegedly committed suicide -- have started a hungerstrike at the hospital where they have been admitted. The couple had been brutally manhandled by the Kerala police yesterday after they tried to hold an indefinite hunger-strike outside the police headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram."Jishnu's mother, who is hospitalised, and I haven't eaten any food. We won't stop till those responsible for our son's death are behind bars," KP Ashokan told NDTV. "We also want action against the two police officials who assaulted us."Three months ago, Jishnu Pranoy, an 18-year-old engineering student, was found hanging in his hostel in Thrissur. While the college officials say the student had been caught cheating, Jishnu's family and friends blamed it on repeated harassment by the college authorities for his criticism of frequent change in exam dates.The police filed a case against five college officials, accusing them of abetment. Two of them were arrested and three others are on the run. But their subsequent release on bail is seen by the family as an example of lopsided investigation.Back home in Kozhikode, the couple's daughter Avishna, a student of Class XII, has also started her hunger strike demanding justice.A strike called by the Congress-led UDF and the BJP against the police excesses, remained peaceful despite protests by various political groups outside the secretariat."It is absolutely shameful that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan hasn't taken action against the police personnel... neither has he paid any visit to the parents who are fighting for justice after their son's death," said MM Hassan, a senior Congress leader.BJP's V Muralidharan criticised the ruling Left Front government. "They are celebrating the 60th anniversary of Kerala's first elected Left Front government. But this is what they do to their own citizens. This is to derail the three month long protests by the parents by parents against the police."Admitting that the incident should not have occurred, city police chief Loknath Behra has said he has asked for a "detailed report on what led to it".