Malayalam Actor Molested In Moving Car Near Kochi, One Arrested

A noted South Indian film actor has alleged that she was molested by two men who forced their way into her car in Kerala's Erankulam district last night. Her driver is suspected of involvement and has been taken into custody. A case of molestation and kidnapping has been registered against the accused."We know who are behind this, and we will very quickly arrest all of them and get to the bottom of the truth," Kerala Police chief Loknath Behra said. According to police, her driver is believed to be part of a gang of four behind the incident. All of them worked in the local film industry and the main accused is believed to be a former driver for the actor.The 30-year-old Malayalam actor, who has also worked in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada movies, said in her complaint that her car was rear-ended by another vehicle while returning to Kochi from a shoot in Thrissur last night.An argument followed and two men entered the car and directed her driver to proceed to Kochi after threatening him. The actor was held hostage for two hours. According to reports, the gang took pictures that they planned to use to blackmail her for money.They then asked the driver to stop the car at Palarivattam near Kochi city and fled the area, she said.The actress later reached the house of a director, who informed police.Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who is currently in Delhi, told reporters there that the police is doing its job and will arrest those responsible.Leader of opposition Ramesh Chennithala, currently on a day-long protest at his home constituency near Alappuzha over the "sudden deterioration" of the law and order situation in the state, expressed shock over the incident."If this is the plight of a celebrity, what can one say about ordinary people. This is really shocking," said Chennithala, a former state Home Minister.(With inputs from IANS)