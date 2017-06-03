Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Inspects Kochi Metro, Takes A Ride On Train Pinarayi Vijayan took a ride on the Kochi metro ahead of its planned inauguration on June 17.

Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wanted to inspect the preparedness of the Kochi metro system. Kochi: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan today inspected the operations of the Kochi Metro, which will be



Accompanied by Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) MD Elias George and former MP P Rajeeve, Mr Vijayan took a ride on the Kochi metro train from Aluva to Palarivattom, a distance of 13 km.



Mr Vijayan is also the minister in-charge of Kochi Metro.



"The purpose of the inspection was to personally verify the preparedness of the system prior to its expected launch on June 17 by the prime minister," a Kochi Metro official said.



The chief minister was supposed to inaugurate the solar energy project of Kochi Metro at Aluva station today but it was postponed after local MLA Anwar Sadath complained to him that he was not informed about the programme by KMRL authorities.



