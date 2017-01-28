Kerala's Right Wing Faces Allegations, From Its Own

25-year-old Vishnu S, who has been a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh or RSS activist since he was seven, has given a petition to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the police chief, alleging that he was kidnapped by the RSS and made to write a suicide statement, blaming CPM Kerala leaders. He says this was because he helped police arrest an RSS activist accused for the murder of CPM activist."I just want to live. Have worked for the Sangh for 18 years, they could have at least left me alive, even if they chopped off my hand or leg. But I knew they were going to kill me and I somehow managed to escape," Vishnu S said.But in a shocking revelation, Vishnu also alleges that under RSS guidance, he led a team of RSS activists to attack a church in rural Thiruvananthapuram and also attack fishermen of a particular religious group in Kollam."I have led the attacks on churches in Attingal in Thiruvananthapuram. Sangh told us and we did it. I was also involved in blocking buffaloes during Raman season near a mosque, creating problems locally," he alleges.The allegations have created a political furore with the CPM and the BJP blaming each other. Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, CPM State Secretary has alleged "RSS/BJP decided to kill Vishnu. And they were intending to blame Kannur CPM State Secretary P Jayarajan for the murder, creating a riot."But Kumanam Rajasekharan, Kerala's BJP President has hit back at CPM alleging, "This is a scripted, staged play write by CPM. Because they are on the defensive and want to gain religious mileage. RSS or BJP has nothing to do with this."