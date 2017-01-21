Kerala's Increasing Political Violence Leaves Families Inconsolable

35-year-old Baby has been inconsolable. Her husband, the bread winner for the family of two children, is the latest victim of political murders in Kerala. 52-year-old Santosh, a BJP candidate for the panchayat elections in Kannur died in a hospital on Wednesday after being hacked to death, allegedly by CPM activists."He would not harm anyone. He may have been loyal to a party in his heart but he was diligent about earning a living for his wife and children. Now they have no one's support," one of the elderly relatives says in between tears. The wife herself is in no state to explain anything. She has two teenage children, including a daughter, now to provide for.Santosh was hacked brutally inside his house on Wednesday night while he was alone. He died in the hospital few hours later. The attack was seen as retaliation to an attempt to murder a CPM activist Aril, in his 20s, earlier in the week. He is currently hospitalised after his hands and legs were broken, allegedly by BJP activists.11 political murders have occurred since the CPM-led LDF came to power, the highest since 2008. Two of the instances of political murders have happened in Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's constituency of Dharmadom. The violence has now moved beyond Kannur.In Palakkad, a BJP woman activist died of 70 per cent burns on Monday. Her husband is admitted in a hospital with 60 per cent burns, while her brother-in-law died. All were BJP activists and their house was set on fire allegedly by CPM activists.According to police sources, over 400 political violence cases in Kannur have been reported since May 2016, which is a near 30 per cent increase in comparison to the last three years. Over 600 CPM, around 280 BJP and 52 Congress activists have been arrested since May. 75 country-made bombs have been seized from political activists in Kannur.But the political blame game continues."It's a breakdown of law and order. Those in control of law and order are committing these crimes. If it goes on like this, there will be only an increase in cases of political violence", O Rajagopal told NDTV.But Kannur CPM District Secretary E Jayarajan says, "It's the RSS aim to end CPM and to create violence. They know they cannot flourish as long as CPM is active. And that's why they conspire attacks against us."