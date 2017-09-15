Kerala's 3-Year-Old 'Krishna': Child Rights Body Registers Case

A three-year-old boy was allegedly tied to a leaf-shaped prop on a float for over two hours under the scorching sun during Janmashtami celebrations in Kerala recently, prompting the state child rights body to file a case and seek a report from police.The alleged incident occurred at Payyannur in Kannur.The over two-hour ordeal of the child came to light after a man posted the photograph of the child, dressed as Lord Krishna, on his facebook page following which the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights registered the case.The child was tied to a leaf prop atop a vehicle during the procession.The Commission has sought reports from the home secretary, state police chief and Kannur district collector within 15 days.Payyannur police said they have not received any complaint so far with regard to the incident.