Kerala Witnesses 40 Deaths Due To H1N1 In 4 Months

From January this year, 2,349 persons were screened for H1NI, out of which around 500 were found positive and 40 persons have died so far, she said in the state assembly while replying to a motion seeking a debate over the spread of various types of fever, including H1NI in the state.



Government was taking all fruitful measurers to contain the spread of various types of fever, she said, adding that medicines were available in all government hospitals. The Minister said those who died of H1N1 were also suffering from other diseases.



In South India there has been a huge increase in HINI cases, she said. Seeking notice for the motion, V S Sivakumar (Congress) alleged that government had failed to tackle the situation and take appropriate action in containing spread of HIN1 and dengue.



"Within the last four months, over 2,000 persons have been affected by H1N1 and in the last 20 days 20 persons have died", he said adding the health department was under 'ventilator'. Even doctors treating patients had been affected, he said.



Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala alleged that government had failed to take any action even as contagious diseases are on the rise in the state. The opposition members later staged a walkout in protest against the refusal of the Speaker P Sreeramakrishan for a debate.



