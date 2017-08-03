Kerala To Soon Have 2000 Wi-Fi Hotspots For Public

Kerala government is gearing up to set up wi-fi hotspots in 2,000 public places to offer free internet access as part of ambitious efforts to make the state digital-friendly.The hotspots, coming up in selected locations across the state, would digitally connect government offices, bus stops, parks, tourist destinations, courts and public 'seva kendras' by providing free internet to public.Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said public can avail various e-governance and m-governance services without interruption through these public hotspots.Steps to identify service providers for the programme has begun, Mr Vijayan said in a Facebook post."The programme will be implemented by dividing the state into three zones. It is expected that the programme can be launched within seven months if the tender procedures are completed," he said.All websites and mobile applications under the state data centre can be used unlimited by public under the proposed hotspots scheme, Chief Minister said.Three hundred MB free data would be available daily for availing other internet services, he added.