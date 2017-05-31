Kerala To Convene Meeting Of All Chief Ministers, Special Assembly Session

The Kerala government today decided to convene a meeting of all chief ministers to discuss the Centre's ban on sale of cattle at animal markets for slaughter.The decision comes days after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote to his counterparts appealing them to stand together and oppose the "anti-federal" move."We want to call a meeting of all chief ministers to discuss the issue relating to the ban," Mr Vijayan told reporters here after a Cabinet meeting.He also indicated that the state government would legally challenge the notification which banned sale and purchase of cattle for slaughter.Asked if any date had been finalised for the proposed chief ministers' meeting, Mr Vijayan said said they wanted it to be held at the earliest.The government also decided to convene a special session of the state assembly after discussions with Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala.Chief Minister Vijayan said the state government cannot accept the new regulations. "This has to be questioned legally as it is unconstitutional," he said.Asked if the state will move the Kerala High Court or the Supreme Court, the Chief Minister said the matter will be first discussed with legal experts.In his letter to his counterparts, Mr Vijayan had said, "Unless we stand together and oppose this anti-federal, antidemocratic and anti-secular move, it may mark the beginning of a series of similar measures aimed at destroying the federal democratic fabric and secular culture of our country."Mr Vijayan had also shot off a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi opposing the ban and urging him to withdraw the new regulations, which is facing protests in some states, including Tamil Nadu and Kerala.