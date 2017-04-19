Kerala To Convene Meeting Of Airlines For Kannur Airport

The Kerala government will convene a meeting of various airlines to discuss the launch of their services to and from the upcoming Kannur International Airport, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.Mr Vijayan met Union minister for Civil Aviation Ashok Gajapathi Raju and apprised him on the progress of the work of the airport, which is expected to be operational from September this year."DGCA clearance for the new airport, arranging CISF security, setting up of emigration facilities etc will have to be arranged at the Kannur airport. For this purpose, the Civil Aviation Secretary will convene a meeting of the Central agencies concerned," the Chief Minister said in his Facebook post.He also requested the Union Minister to allot more international flights to the upcoming airport in the state.The Rs 1,892 crore-airport is built in 2,000 acres in northern Kerala.The Kerala Chief Minister also said that the state will speed up the process of acquisition of land for the Calicut International Airport, which was partially shut down in May 2015 for strengthening and resurfacing runway work."DGCA team will visit the Calicut Airport to inspect the feasibility to operate wide-bodied aircraft from there," he said.Mr Vijayan also informed the Centre that the state will acquire 18 acres of land for the development of Trivandrum International Airport.