Kerala Temple Board Member Calls For Entry Of Non-Hindus In Temples

In a first, a member from within the Kerala temple board has demanded lifting of ban on entry of non-Hindus inside temples.Stressing that the practice is "not valid", Ajay Tharayil who is also a Congress leader said, "In temples under Travancore Devaswom Board, only Hindus or those who give in writing that they are a follower of the Hindu faith are allowed. But many non-Hindus have been entering temples, knowingly or unknowingly."Only Hindus are allowed inside temples under Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), according to the rules implemented in 1952.Reacting to the demand, TDB President Prayar Gopalakrishnan said it could not be implemented 'unilaterally'.Claiming that in the southern state there was no discrimination among people, Kerala Minister Kadakampally Surendran said, "Except in Sree Krishna Temple in Guruvayour, there was no bar for entry of non-Hindus in temples.""We will need a collective discussion on this," he added.In the past there have been several campaigns demanding an entry for non-Hindus in temples.Earlier this year, Kerala's famous singer KJ Yeshudas had expressed his desire to visit Guruvayoor temple, but was opposed by a section of devotees. "It's my desire to visit Guruvayoor temple. Will I be allowed?" Mr Yeshudas had asked at a musical function."To expect people do give a written undertaking stating their faith in Hindu tradition is unrealistic and not acceptable," said activist Rahul Eashwar.Travancore Devaswom Board has around 1,248 temples under it. But at least half of them, including the Padmanabhaswamy Temple, have regulations for entry of non-Hindus and many don't allow entry.