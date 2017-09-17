Kerala Superstar Dileep's Friend Nadirshah Questioned in Actress Assault Case The prosecution had told the court that there was sufficient material to show that Nadirshah had telephonic talks with key accused in the case involving Kerala actor Dileep

35 Shares EMAIL PRINT The trial court will pronounce its verdict on Dileep's fourth bail plea tomorrow. Kochi: Actor-director and a close friend of Malayalam actor Dileep, Nadirshah was today questioned for over four hours by the Kerala Police in connection with the alleged abduction and assault of an actress in February. The police suspect that Nadirshah would have crucial information to offer in the case. The probe team will submit its report in the Kerala High Court tomorrow.



Nadirshah was called by the police on Friday, but when he complained of uneasiness and his health deteriorated, the investigating team had to let him go.



The actor reached the Aluva Police Club at 10 am and got a medical check-up done before the questioning began today.



"There was media hype against me and lots of lies are being spread against me, so more than anyone else, it's my need that I come clean... I answered all the questions that were put up to me and police were friendly towards me," he was quoted as saying by news agency IANS.



He added that superstar Dileep, who was arrested on July 10 for his alleged involvement in the actor's abduction, is innocent.



On June 29, Nadirshah and Dileep were questioned for at least 13 hours before being allowed to go. Later, Dileep was arrested and since then he has been lodged in the Aluva sub-jail. His previous three



After Nadirshah, Dileep's wife



The court will hear both Nadirshah and Kavya's bail requests tomorrow, while the trial court will pronounce its verdict on Dileep's bail plea.



48-year-old Dileep has been charged with rape, criminal conspiracy, wrongful confinement after the actress was forcefully restrained in her vehicle, driven around and sexually assaulted in Kochi.



According to their report, Dileep had in 2013 offered Rs 1.5 crore to Pulsar Suni, the main accused in this case to



Pulsar Suni, and his accomplice were arrested a week after the actress was abducted and dumped outside director Lal's residence. Dileep has denied all allegations and has alleged a conspiracy against him.



(With inputs from agencies)



Actor-director and a close friend of Malayalam actor Dileep, Nadirshah was today questioned for over four hours by the Kerala Police in connection with the alleged abduction and assault of an actress in February. The police suspect that Nadirshah would have crucial information to offer in the case. The probe team will submit its report in the Kerala High Court tomorrow.Nadirshah was called by the police on Friday, but when he complained of uneasiness and his health deteriorated, the investigating team had to let him go.The actor reached the Aluva Police Club at 10 am and got a medical check-up done before the questioning began today."There was media hype against me and lots of lies are being spread against me, so more than anyone else, it's my need that I come clean... I answered all the questions that were put up to me and police were friendly towards me," he was quoted as saying by news agency IANS.He added that superstar Dileep, who was arrested on July 10 for his alleged involvement in the actor's abduction, is innocent.On June 29, Nadirshah and Dileep were questioned for at least 13 hours before being allowed to go. Later, Dileep was arrested and since then he has been lodged in the Aluva sub-jail. His previous three bail applications were turned down , and he submitted his fourth on Thursday.After Nadirshah, Dileep's wife Kavya Madhavan too applied for an anticipatory bail in the case. In her plea, Kavya alleged that the investigation team was being totally "biased, partisan, and ill motivated". She alleged that the officers in the probe team "made open threats of arraying" her as an accused to "cover up lacunas in the unfounded allegations against her husband and intimidate" all persons associated with him. She also accused the officers of "selectively leaking news" to the media against her to carry out "valueless but targeted media trial" in the case.The court will hear both Nadirshah and Kavya's bail requests tomorrow, while the trial court will pronounce its verdict on Dileep's bail plea.48-year-old Dileep has been charged with rape, criminal conspiracy, wrongful confinement after the actress was forcefully restrained in her vehicle, driven around and sexually assaulted in Kochi.According to their report, Dileep had in 2013 offered Rs 1.5 crore to Pulsar Suni, the main accused in this case to attack the actress . The actor had allegedly demanded the assault to be recorded on a mobile phone and sent along with nude photographs of the actress.Pulsar Suni, and his accomplice were arrested a week after the actress was abducted and dumped outside director Lal's residence. Dileep has denied all allegations and has alleged a conspiracy against him.