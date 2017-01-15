Kerala School Youth Fest Under Vigilance Radar

The widely participated 'Kerala School Youth Festival' will be held under the scanner of the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau this year, as part of CPI(M)-led LDF government's "zero tolerance to corruption" policy.The move comes following frequent complaints from participants on "irregularities and favouritism by judges" at the art festival, known for its immense participation of students and a variety of art forms showcased.Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has instructed Vigilance Director Jacob Thomas to strictly monitor the conduct of the festival and judgements of the events to ensure transparency and avoid any kind of foul play in the results.His intervention comes at a time when the stage is set for 57th edition of the annual fiesta in Kannur district beginning tomorrow.Over 12,000 students would contest in 232 events to be staged in 20 venues as part of the fest, which will be inaugurated by Mr Vijayan.In a Facebook post, the Left leader had said directions have also been given to the Education Minister to follow strict guidelines to avoid any complaints of irregularities and clashes at the venue over judgements."Vigilance Director has been directed to monitor the conduct and judgements of the youth festival. Directives have also been given to the Education Department to clear the appeals by students judiciously," he said.The Chief Minister's directive was based on a letter sent to him by Anagha S, a student from a city school, who pointed out the irregularities in the judgements at the sub-district level of the festival.The girl, who was invited to meet Mr Vijayan at his office at the Secretariat, alleged that there was a racket functioning in connection with the event to manipulate results as well as appeals by students.The girl, who lost her parents at a young age and now lives under the care of her uncle, also alleged she was even threatened that she would not be allowed to go beyond the sub-district level of the fest this year."Such incidents, which cause mental trauma to our children, should not happen anymore. The government views the matter seriously," the Chief Minister added in the FB post. Known as 'school kalolsavam' and 'yuvajanotsavam' in local parlance, the annual event features competition of a number of art forms, including many traditional ones of the state like Kathakali music, Mohiniyattom, Aksharaslokam, Margomkali, Kuchipudi, Yakshaganam, Chavittunatakam and Duffmuttu.Eminent Malayalam playback singer K S Chitra will be the chief guest during the inaugural ceremony and Education Minister C Raveendranath will preside over the function.The overall winning revenue district would be presented with the 'ever-rolling golden cup' at the finale of the week-long gala which would come to a close on January 22.Malayalam film actress like Manju Warrier, Kavya Madhavan and Navya Nair besides actor Vineeth are some of the artistes who forayed into filmdom through the youth festival.