Kerala Priest Stabbed Allegedly By Italian In Melbourne; Out Of Danger

A Catholic priest from Kerala was attacked allegedly by an Italian on Sunday when the former was leading the Sunday mass in a Melbourne church."The priest, Tomy Mathew, was stabbed in the neck with a kitchen knife by the Italian during the mass at a Catholic church in Melbourne suburbs," said Thiruvallom Bhasi, editor of a Melbourne daily visiting Thiruvananthapuram."While the ceremony was on, the accused came forward and shouted that since he (Mathew) is an Indian, he cannot conduct the mass," Mr Bhasi added.Mr Bhasi said the accused was arrested by Melbourne Police. The priest is now said to be out of danger.