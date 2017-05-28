After Ox Slaughter Video, Case Against Kerala Youth Congress Workers

A day after a video of Youth Congress workers allegedly slaughtering an ox in public was widely circulated, the Kerala police filed a case. The workers, whose number is unspecified, were led by Kannur Youth Congress leader Rijil Makkutty, the police said. The men are accused of slaughtering an animal in a way that causes public inconvenience - it is punishable with a year's jail term and fine.The video showed a group of young men shouting anti-government and pro-Youth Congress slogans, who then proceed to slaughter the ox in front of a large group that even included children.It is suspected that the video was shot on Saturday, when protests were held across Kerala by several political groups against the Central government's regulation on cattle sale, which practically stops large-scale slaughter of cattle. A BJP worker filed a complaint with the police.The Environment ministry's law says cattle -- cows, buffaloes and even camels - sold at animal markets across India can no longer be used for slaughter. While it came into effect from last week, Kerala has decided not to change its existing rules just yet.One of the few states where beef is allowed, Left-ruled Kerala has taken the lead in opposing the rule, which was brought in by the Environment ministry under the stringent Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. While states have the power to pass their own laws on cow slaughter and beef consumption, the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act is applicable across India.Yesterday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the Centre's decision was intruding into the rights of states and the "new rule is against the principles of secularism and federalism in our country". Kerala will take a call on changing its rules only after a response from PM Modi, the Chief Minister had said.While Union minister Harsh Vardhan said the rule is meant to "regulate the animal market", Kerala minister G Sudhakaran has questioned whether parliament has been taken into confidence on this matter.