Kerala Legislator Hit Him For '20-minute Delay' In Serving Lunch, Says Hostel Worker

A part-time worker of Kerala MLA hostel canteen has alleged that legislator PC George had slapped him because his lunch was served "20 minutes late". While the man made the accusation before the local media, no formal complaint has been filed in the matter. The legislator, who has denied the allegations, has said he would file a complaint with the Speaker."When I reached the MLA's office, he was abusing a woman. When he saw me, he abused me. I told him that there is no need to abuse. At this point he slapped me on my lips," the man, who had been hired for a day by the canteen, told regional television channel Manorama.Mr George, 65, who represents Kottayam's Poonjar constituency, has denied the allegations, calling them "ridiculous"."I had ordered food at 1.30 pm. Till 2.05 pm, the food had not arrived," Mr George told NDTV. Since it was getting late, He said he had called the canteen supervisor, a woman, who told him that the food has already been sent out with the delivery person."I told her that they must not hire such horrible people. At that time the boy entered my room. Hearing me criticise him to his supervisor, he turned hostile. I shouted him out of the room. I did not hit him," he said.The canteen authorities say the worker did not return to make any complaints to them and that they heard about his remarks only from the media.Mr George has claimed that he will be filing a complaint with Speaker P. Sreeramakrishnan.The MLA hostel, located in state capital Thiruvananthapuram, provides accommodation and food for the legislators and visiting parliamentary guests.