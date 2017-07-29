Kerala High Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail Plea Of Actor Dileep's Aide

The Kerala High Court has rejected the anticipatory bail plea of an aide of Malayalam actor Dileep, arrested in connection with a case of plotting the abduction and sexual assault of a noted South Indian actress in February this year.Rejecting the plea of Dileep's aide Sunilraj AS, alias Appunni, Justice Sunil Thomas said that the complicity of the accused in the conspiracy can be revealed only after the interrogation by police investigating the case. The Court, however, directed that Appunni should not be harassed mentally or physically and that he can voluntarily surrender before the police investigation.Appunni had told the court that there have been "fanciful reports" about his role in the case and repeated assertions by the media that he would be arrested and arrayed as an accused. He had said that he received phone calls from one Vishnu, allegedly on behalf of 'Pulsar' Suni, the prime accused in the case.Appunni had also said he had been repeatedly interrogated by the Special Investigation Team probing the case but that no incriminating evidence was found against him. He had said he apprehended that he would be intimidated and tortured if taken into police custody.The Kerala High Court had earlier rejected the bail plea of Dileep, observing that prima facie there was material to suspect his involvement in the crime.Dileep, charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including one for hatching criminal conspiracy for abduction and assault of the actress in a moving car on February 17, is currently lodged in a jail in his home town Aluva.The actress, who has worked in Tamil and Telugu films, was abducted and molested inside her car for two hours by the accused, who had forced their way into the vehicle and later escaped.Six persons, including 'Pulsar' Suni, have so far been arrested in connection with the incident.