Kerala Government Urged To Grant Period Leave To Its Employees

The chief minister also said while the issue of granting period leave was discussed, it should not become an exclusion of women during the menstrual time.

Kerala | | Updated: August 11, 2017 14:56 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Kerala Government Urged To Grant Period Leave To Its Employees

Pinarayi Vijayan said debates should happen on considering menstruation as a biological process

Thiruvananthapuram:  The Kerala government would formulate a common stand on granting menstrual leave to its women employees after considering various aspects of the issue, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told the state assembly today.

Replying to a calling attention by K S Sabarinathan (Congress) seeking grant of period leave, Mr Vijayan said there was a section of people in the society who still consider women as "impure" during the time of period.

"Women are suffering various physical difficulties during the time of menstruation. Now, debates on period leave are coming up. Serious debates should happen on the matter considering menstruation as a biological process," he said.

The chief minister also said while the issue of granting period leave was discussed, it should not become an exclusion of women during the menstrual time.

"We have to take a common opinion and stand on the matter of granting period leave to women employees after considering all aspects," he said.

Raising the matter, K S Sabarinathan said several foreign countries were already granting period leave to women employees and the state government should also consider the matter positively.

"We used to discuss about the security and harassment of women in work place. We have to give due consideration to their menstrual and reproductive health care also," he said.

K S Sabarinathan said countries like Japan, Taiwan, Indonesia and some provinces of China were already giving period leave to women employees.

The debate over this should be seen as a positive one to evolve an effective women workforce rather than an anti-woman move, the legislator added. 

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Trending

Share this story on

1Share
ALSO READMumbai Family Discovers 12-Year-Old Is Pregnant, Wants Abortion
Pinarayi Vijayanperiod leavestate assemblyKerala

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreJab Harry Met SejalToilet Ek Prem Katha

................................ Advertisement ................................