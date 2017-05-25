News Flash
Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after meeting PM Modi: 'Discussed development issues, not politics'

Kerala Chief Minister To Take Up Kidnapped Priest Tom Uzhunnallil's Issue With Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Indian priest Tom Uzhunnallil was kidnapped in Yemen in March last year after ISIS terrorists barged into the care home for the elderly set up by Mother Teresa in Aden in 1992.

Kerala | | Updated: May 25, 2017 15:14 IST
6 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Kerala Chief Minister To Take Up Kidnapped Priest Tom Uzhunnallil's Issue With Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Father Tom has been missing since armed men attacked a charity house in Yemen in March 2016.

Thiruvananthapuram:  Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said he will take up with Prime Minister Narendra Modi the issue of kidnapped Kerala Catholic priest Tom Uzhunnallil, who is at an undisclosed location in Yemen.

Mr Vijayan was replying in the Kerala Assembly to a motion moved by former State Finance Minister K.M. Mani, who accused the state government of doing nothing to bring back the kidnapped priest.

An angry Mani said: "The state government has a responsibility in the matter. There is no use in just writing letters to the union government. The need of the hour is action from the Centre. 

"The hapless priest himself was seen in a video footage saying that he is being kept as a hostage because he is an Indian. We request you (Chief Minister) to please take up the issue on a one-on-one basis with the Prime Minister," said Mani.

Senior legislator (Independent) PC George, backing the issue, said the only way out for his release is to pay the ransom that his abductors are demanding.

Mr Vijayan told the House that he has written three letters to the Centre. "I will now personally take up the issue with the Prime Minister at the earliest," he said

In March 2016 militants barged into a care home for the elderly set up by Mother Teresa in Yemen's Aden and shot dead many people, including four nuns of the Missionaries of Charity, one of whom was from India.

After the shooting, the militants abducted the priest. Since then, besides a few videos, there has been no news of his whereabouts.

Indian officials have said the priest has been in the custody of the ISIS terrorist group in Yemen, but despite efforts at various levels he is yet to be released.

His ancestral home in Ramapuram in Kottayam district is presently closed as two of his brothers live abroad, while another lives in Gujarat.

Trending

Share this story on

6 Shares
ALSO READNon-Bailable Warrants Against 7 Actors Including Surya And Sathyaraj
Tom UzhunnallilISISKerala CM Pinarayi Vijayanindian priest abducted

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
ICC Champions Trophy ScheduleLive Cricket ScoreHindi MediumHalf GirlfriendCBSE Results

................................ Advertisement ................................