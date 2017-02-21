Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Promises Protection To Actor Molested In Moving Car

After widespread protests against the police and the government, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has extended support to the Malayalam actor who was molested for over two hours in a car on Friday night. Mr Vijayan further extended protection to her and promised strict action against the guilty."What had happened is one that should not have happened... There is no need for her to worry. All support and protection will be given to her. The culprits involved in the crime would be brought before law," the Chief Minister said.Mr Vijayan also said that the government would sternly crack down upon crimes against women and children. He said that the LDF government is committed toward extending support for victims and survivors of such crimes.The Chief Minister's assurance comes two days after the film industry expressed their displeasure and demanded immediate action from the government and the police. Many prominent South Indian actors, including Mammooty, participated and addressed a solidarity march organised on Sunday."She has my word that I am with her. She must stand strong," said Mammooty.A leader of the ruling CPI(M) Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has also been criticised for describing the incident as an "isolated" one.On Friday night, the 30-year-old actor's SUV was rear-ended by another car while she was on her way to Kochi after wrapping up a shoot in Thrissur. A former driver, Pulsar Sunil, and a few other men allegedly forced themselves into the car. The actress said that she was molested and driven around for over two hours before she was thrown off the car near Kochi. The attackers, supposedly, took videos and pictures too.The police has arrested the actor's driver, who has been charged with rape and kidnapping. The police said that the search for other accused is underway.