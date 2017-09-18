Kerala Actor Dileep's Fourth Bail Plea Rejected In Abduction Case

A court on Monday turned down the fourth bail plea of Malayalam actor Dileep, arrested for alleged involvement in the conspiracy behind the kidnapping of an actress in February.The Angamaly Magistrate Court on Saturday, after hearing both the sides -- the accused and prosecution -- had posted the verdict for Monday.This is the second time the Angamaly Magistrate Court has turned down Dileep's bail plea. The Kerala High Court, too, had twice dismissed his bail plea.Dileep was arrested on July 10 for his alleged involvement in the conspiracy that led to the abduction and molestation of a Malayalam actress.Police had arrested the prime accused Pulsar Suni and his accomplices a week after the incident. However, a conspiracy angle cropped up much later that led to Dileep's arrest.