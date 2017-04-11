It's Official. Malayalam Compulsory Till Class 10 In Kerala Schools

Malayalam has been made compulsory till class 10 in Kerala schools after the state government cleared an executive order on Tuesday. The ordinance will come into effect from the next academic session and schools that do not comply will be penalised.The Pinarayi Vijayan government's order, however, leaves aside students who do not belong to Kerala.Also, a fine of Rs 5,000 will be imposed on schools if they are found forcing children to learn English or restricting the usage of Malayalam among students. Schools will not be allowed to have 'speak in English' boards anymore and the executive order will be applicable to all education boards, including CBSE.Besides schools, the order also makes it compulsory for Malayalam to be the mode of official communication in any government office.In 2011, the previous United Democratic Front (UDF) government led by Oommen Chandy made Malayalam compulsory in all schools. But the High Court had set it aside, after it was argued that students from other states also studied in schools in Kerala.