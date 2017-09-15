In Kerala, 9-Year-Old Cancer Patient Found HIV+ After Blood Transfusion

A 9-year-old girl suffering from blood cancer has tested positive for HIV allegedly after getting a transfusion of infected blood, the police said today.The girl was being treated at the Alapuzha Medical College and Hospital from where she was referred to the Regional Cancer Centre (RCC) here.Noticing swelling in one of her eyes, the doctors there carried out various tests, including a blood test, which revealed she was HIV positive, the police said.The girl's father said in his complaint that she contracted the dreaded disease after a blood transfusion, but the police said they were still investigating how she got infected.Meanwhile, Health Minister K K Shylaja has sought an immediate report from the RCC Director on the matter.