'I Was Trapped, 'Jailed Kerala Actor Dileep Says In Actress' Kidnapping

Kochi: Malayalam star Dileep who was arrested on Monday for kidnapping and sexual assault of an actress in February has been remanded to 14 days judicial custody. "I am innocent and I will prove my innocence. I was trapped," the 48-year-old actor said this morning before being taken to the Aluva sub-jail, around 25 km from Kochi. The actor was arrested on Monday evening after many rounds of questioning at an undisclosed location.
Actor Dileep, according to Kerala's Director General of Police Loknath Behera, has been accused of conspiracy behind the abduction and assault of the actress."Dileep has been arrested after prima facie evidence of a conspiracy in the case of a prominent actress from the state being kidnapped and molested," Mr Behera told reporters on Monday.
On February 17, the actress, while travelling by road to Kochi for work, was held captive in a moving car for nearly two hours while four men molested her and also took photos on their cellphones. She was dumped near the house of a director, who called the police.
Six people, including main accused Pulsar Suni, the driver she had sacked, were arrested.
"A big shark will fall," Pulsar Suni had told reporters last week after being remanded for the second time. Pulsar Suni, according to sources, had told the police that he was paid to commit the crime against the actress.
Actor Dileep was questioned last month for over 12 hours after he claimed he and a director were being blackmailed for 1.5 crores by the kidnappers, including Pulsar Suni.
The actress had recently talked about legal action "against an actor" who she said had falsely suggested that she was friends with her former driver.
In a statement to the press, she responded, "It's been brought to my knowledge that an actor has said that the accused in this case - Pulsar Suni and I were friends and that one should be careful while befriending people. This has pained me. If such baseless allegations are made against me, I am even willing to take legal action, if required."
Though she didn't take names, there was little doubt about the actor she was referring to. Her co-star Dileep, in an interview to a local TV channel, appeared to suggest that the actress should have been more cautious about who she befriended.
A hotel that actor Dileep owns in Kochi was attacked and ransacked by angry youth late last evening. As a coincidence, Dileep's last film in 2016 was "Welcome to Central Jail" and people who gathered in front of the jail was heard shouting slogans, "Welcome to Central Jail".
Women in Cinema Collective issued a statement on Monday night on Facebook saying, "We want justice for our woman colleague...Let the investigation progress, evidence be collected and let the truth come out."