Formed 700-Km Human Chain In Kerala To Protest Notes Ban, Says Left

The ruling CPI-M-led Left Democratic Front or LDF in Kerala today organised a 'human chain' across the state as part of its plans to intensify protests against hardships faced by people due to the demonetisation scheme and alleged attempts to destroy the cooperative sector in the state.CPI-M state secretary Kodeyeri Balakrishnan claimed that 10 lakh people became part of the 700-kilometre link that was formed from Raj Bhavan in Chennai to Kasargod.Mr Balakrishnan lashed out at the Narendra Modi led BJP-NDA government and said "success of the protest demonstrated the anger of people towards the policy."Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, party veteran V S Achuthanandan, CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran were among those who participated in the protest in front of Raj Bhavan.Mr Vijayan said it was an unilateral decision taken by PM Modi and slammed RSS and BJP for targetting those who opposed demonetisation.The Chief Minister was referring to state BJP leader A N Radhakrishnan's verbal attack on Jnanpith award winning Malayalam writer M T Vasudevan Nair for his comments over the impact of demonetisation, questioning his motive and expertise to speak on the issue.Mr Vijayan said "RSS-BJP's fascist face has been exposed by this."Taking dig at the BJP, Mr Vijayan said "there is no need for any knowledge or expertise on the issue to know about suffering. We have to live only," he said.State Ministers and party leaders formed part of the human chain in different places.The LDF has alleged that demonetisation was brought in with a political motive without any preparation and that Centre was trying to destroy the co-operative sector under its cover.The LDF had also accused the Prime Minister of trying to sabotage the federal nature of the country.Two days after demonetisation of high value notes, Mr Vijayan had led a dharna in front of the RBI office in Thiruvananthpuram as a mark of protest.