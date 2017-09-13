Elderly Couple Found Murdered In Kerala

While Swaminathan (72) was found stabbed to death, his wife Premakumari (65) had been suffocated using a pillow.

Kerala | | Updated: September 13, 2017 21:52 IST
Mr Swaminathan had filed a police complaint stating that he was facing threats

Palakkad:  An elderly couple were found murdered inside their house at Tholanoor in Palakkad district this morning, police said.

Their daughter-in-law was found with hands and legs bound, police said.

The twin murders came to light this morning by a woman who came to deliver milk, police said.

Mr Swaminathan had filed a police complaint a week ago stating that he was facing some threats. 

