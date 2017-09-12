Demonetisation: Kerala Chief Minister Demands All-State Chief Minister's Meet From Centre

In a Facebook post, he said "let's set aside our political differences and develop an action plan to improve the conditions of the small farmers, small businessmen'.

Kerala | | Updated: September 12, 2017
Demonetisation: Kerala Chief Minister Demands All-State Chief Minister's Meet From Centre

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has demanded a meeting of Chief Ministers to discuss the notes ban

Thiruvananthapuram:  Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan today demanded that the Centre convene a meeting of state Chief Ministers to discuss 'post-note ban recession' and consequent problems following demonetisation.

He also alleged that the Centre had not taken the states into confidence before announcing such a major step.

So at least now Prime Minister Narendra Modi should be ready to call a meeting of Chief Ministers to discuss the issues, he said.

"I am not an economist or a banker and as of now do not intend to get into the technical or economics part and whether RBI 'gained' or 'lost' by this exercise, he said.

In reality, the poorly planned demonetisation has affected the poor and weak people, he added.

