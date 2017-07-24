Customs Seize Rs 60 Lakh Worth Of Gold Buiscuits Near Rameswaram

Officials of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence and Customs department intercepted a car on a new road near Rameswaram and recovered the gold weighing 2 kg and 400 gms kept under the seats, they said.

Kerala | | Updated: July 24, 2017 11:44 IST
2 people were arrested in connection to the gold biscuits seized by customs (Representational)

Rameswaram:  Around 2.5 kg of gold biscuits valued at Rs 60 lakh were seized from a car near Rameswaram today and two persons were arrested, customs officials said today.

The two occupants of the car, from Thrissur in Kerala, have been arrested and taken to Ramanathapuram for interrogation, they added.

