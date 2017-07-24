Customs Seize Rs 60 Lakh Worth Of Gold Buiscuits Near Rameswaram

Around 2.5 kg of gold biscuits valued at Rs 60 lakh were seized from a car near Rameswaram today and two persons were arrested, customs officials said today.Officials of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence and Customs department intercepted a car on a new road near Rameswaram and recovered the gold weighing 2 kg and 400 gms kept under the seats, they said.The two occupants of the car, from Thrissur in Kerala, have been arrested and taken to Ramanathapuram for interrogation, they added.