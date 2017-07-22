CPM Worker Attacked In Kerala's Kannur, Severely Injured

A 52-year-old CPM worker was attacked by a group of unidentified men while returning home from work in Kerala's Kannur district on Friday night. Aravind Akshan who is still at the hospital after the attack, was earlier a member of the BJP after which he joined CPM, two years ago.Last week houses that belonged to BJP and CPM supporters were attacked, after a BJP and RSS (Expand) office was torched in Payyanur.Political violence in Kerala has seen a spike in recent months. Despite both the Left and the BJP and its ideological mentor RSS pointing fingers at each other, government records accessed by NDTV indicated culpability on both sides.From 1991 to May 2017, 45 CPM workers and 44 BJP workers have lost their lives in violence. But since 1991, 63 CPM workers have been accused of political murders while 40 from BJP have faced such allegations.