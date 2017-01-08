CPM Warns Veteran VS Achuthanandan For Breaching Party Norms

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) veteran VS Achuthanandan was warned by its party for "violating" organizational norms and discipline.Addressing the media in Thiruvananthapuram, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said that the party has accepted Politburo Commission's report on Kerala which states that Mr Achuthanandan has breached CPI(M) norms. He further added that the veteran has been asked to abide by the party's disciplines."He can articulate his views in the state committee and not outside," Mr Yechury said. He further stated that Mr Achuthanandan, a former Chief Minister of Kerala, would be an invitee for the party's state committee and central committee.Mr Yechury also said that the CPI(M) has asked the central committee for a report on the allegations of nepotism against leaders EP Jayarajan and PK Sreemathy for consideration."The issue of Jayarajan and PK Sreemathy came up at the central committee," Mr Yechury said."But as an FIR has been registered and the case is now in the court, the central committee did not discuss further on the matter," the Rajya Sabha lawmaker added.According to PTI, Mr Achuthanandan had walked out of the CPI(M) state conference held at Alappuzha in February, 2015, violating party norms. However, he was the party's primary campaigners in the Kerala polls last year, which saw the CPI(M) led-LDF return to power in the southern state. However, considering the veteran's health, the party opted for Pinarayi Vijayan as Chief Minister.