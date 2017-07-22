Congress Kerala Legislator M Vincent Arrested For Allegedly Raping 51-Year-Old Woman M Vincent, the Congress MLA from Kollam, has denied the rape charge calling it "without any facts".

23 Shares EMAIL PRINT Kerala Congress MLA M Vincent has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman. (File) Thiruvananthapuram: A Congress legislator from Kerala has been arrested on the charge of raping a 51-year-old woman, who



A case had been registered against the MLA on charges of abetment of suicide, following a complaint from the woman who had attempted suicide at Balaramapuram, police had said yesterday.



"A case under IPC section 376 has been registered against Congress MLA M Vincent representing the Kovalam segment, after the woman's statement was recorded at a hospital in Neyyatinkara, where she is undergoing treatment", Kollam City Police Commissioner Ajeetha Begum had said yesterday.



A magistrate has recorded the victim's statement at the hospital, she said.



The woman's husband had alleged that the MLA used to repeatedly call her over phone and harass her.



However, Mr Vincent had termed the charges as "baseless" and said he would face the probe.



"The charges are without any facts," Mr Vincent had told news agency PTI.



