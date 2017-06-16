College Magazine In Kerala Shows Controversial Sketch, 13 Booked

The famous Brennen College in Kerala's Kannur has run into trouble over its magazine which ran a controversial sketch of a couple having sex at a movie theatre with the national flag in the background on the screen. The Kerala police have filed a case and booked 13 people who were members of the committee of the college magazine, titled Pellet."A case has been filed against the magazine committee and we will include all those involved depending upon probe. Case has been taken up under Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act," said the police.The caption of the controversial sketch reads "Standing up for national anthem in cinema theatre is nationalism... reading Manusmirti on the streets is nationalism."The Students Federation of India, which is the CPM's student wing and leads the college union, had said on Thursday that their aim was not to show any disrespect, but to point out "extreme nationalism" by the Sangh Parivar by forcing people to stand when the national anthem is played in cinema halls.The magazine was brought out as part of the 125-year celebrations of the college.The complaint was filed by a leader of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), which is the student political wing of the BJP. The issue was also strongly raised by the student political wing of the Congress in Kannu, and the SFI has also ordered a probe into the incident.Kerala's current chief minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, is an alumni of the Brennen College.