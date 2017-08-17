Bureaucrat Transferred After Telling School RSS Chief Can't Unfurl Flag Palakkad District Collector Mary Kutty had denied permission to the school authorities not to let Mr Bhagwat unfurl the national flag. In her written order, the Collector referred to a state government order which allowed only school authorities or elected representatives to unfurl the flag in government schools.

"I was expecting my posting since few months as I have finished two and a half years. I am the only one who continued in my post despite a change in government," Mary Kutty told NDTV.



Around five District Collectors in Kerala and several other bureaucrats have been transferred by the Left government. "The discussions for the transfers were doing rounds much before. But the cabinet decision was taken after Independence Day," Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said, clarifying that the transfer had nothing to do with the August 15 incident in Palakkad.



Tuesday's function was held at the Karnakiyamman school in Palakkad, around 335 km from state capital Thiruvananthapuram. Mohan Bhagwat has been in Palakkad since Monday and the programme at the school had been announced several days ago. The Collector's order however reached the school only hours before the function was to be held.



The RSS has said that everyone has the right to unfurl the national flag, and blamed the CPM-led government to be behind the circular.



