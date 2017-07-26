Party Has No Role In Medical Scam, Says BJP Kerala Chief Kummanam Rajasekharan

With the BJP in Kerala facing a string of corruption allegations, party state President Kummanam Rajasekharan in a letter to party workers has said, "Neither the central BJP, nor the state BJP has been involved in bribes being taken for medical accreditation of private hospitals. It was done by an individual or personal gain...He was expelled immediately"."The opponents could not raise any corruption charge against the Narendra Modi-led BJP government and out of dismay, they are trying to exaggerate this isolated incident," Mr Rajasekharan said.Last week, a leader, RS Vinod, was expelled from the BJP after an internal committee report showed he had taken Rs 5.60 crore bribe assuring Indian Medical Council accreditation for a private hospital.The Kerala Vigilance Director had also ordered a probe into the corruption allegation on the same day.But there seems to be no end to the allegations of corruption against the party in the state. Police has filed a case against a BJP local leader MP Rajan in Kozhikode, for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh, assuring him a cook's job in the military. The allegation was made by the youth who paid him the money in July 2016, but filed a complaint on Monday and now, after leaving BJP, is a CPM activist.On Tuesday, a BJP Minority Morcha in-charge Aslam Gurukkal, and six others were arrested for allegedly trying to threaten and kidnap a businessman in Kerala's Malappuram, according to the police, who said the reason for the attack will be known after the preliminary probe.