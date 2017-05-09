BJP Leader Allegedly Attacked By RSS Workers, Hospitalised

A group of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh or RSS activists allegedly broke into a Kerala BJP leader house near here and attacked him, the police said today.BJP's State Council member Vennala Sajeevan has been admitted to a private hospital here with a fracture on his right leg after he was attacked by the men with sharp-edged weapons late last night.The police said he gave a statement about the involvement of the local RSS workers in Thrikkakkara in the incident, following which four RSS workers were taken into the custody.The police suspect personal feud between Sajeevan and local RSS leaders might have led to the assault.In January, 25-year-old Vishnu S, an RSS activist since he was seven, gave a petition to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the police chief, alleging that he was kidnapped by the RSS and made to write a suicide statement, blaming CPM Kerala leaders. He says this was because he helped police arrest an RSS activist accused for the murder of CPM (Communist Party of India (Marxist)) activist.Later that week, a group of CPM activists armed with sticks allegedly attacked a group RSS workers while they were attending meeting in Kerala's northern district of Kannur. One RSS worker was hospitalised following the attack.In July 2016, a CPM activist and a BJP worker were hacked to death in Kerala's KannurKerala has been witnessing a series of clashes between CPM and RSS workers after the May 16 Assembly polls which saw the CPM-led LDF government coming to power in the state.