'BJP Can't Be Suppressed': Arun Jaitley On Political Violence In Kerala Arun Jaitley questioned the "complete silence" on the "continuing saga of violence in Kerala" of those who otherwise speak against any similar incidents in other parts of the country

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Arun Jaitley consoled RSS worker Rajesh Edavakode's parents, widow and children. Thiruvananthapuram: Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today criticised the ruling CPM in Kerala for the political violence in the state, accusing it of "using" its cadres to "eliminate" rival party workers. At a condolence meeting after visiting the family of



He also questioned the "complete silence" on the "continuing saga of violence in Kerala" of those who otherwise speak against any similar incidents in other parts of the country. Mr Jaitley charged the CPM with creating an "environment of violence" and added that the party needed to "introspect".



The minister blamed the ruling party for the recent upsurge in violence in the state. His visit to the state is seen as an attempt by the BJP to bring into national focus the issue of alleged increasing attacks on his party's cadres by the CPM. He claimed that the LDF government was yet to take steps to check such incidents.



CPM state Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, however, alleged that the political violence had increased in the state after the visit of BJP President Amit Shah in June. The BJP was implementing "Amit Shah's plan" in the state by allegedly attacking party strongholds, Balakrishnan said.



Mr Jaitley, who visited Rajesh's house, said the "karyakarta was brutally butchered" and had 70-80 wounds on his body.



"We are here to mourn the killing of Rajesh, whose sacrifice will remain with us and inspire every karyakarta. We now owe a duty to his family to look after them," he said.



There was a "saga" of violence in the state in the last few months, he said, adding BJP offices and party workers were being attacked.



"Those who perpetuate violence must remember that our organisation, our political party and other sympathetic organisations have survived through generations despite these kinds of assaults. This kind of violence will neither suppress the ideology, nor scare our workers and cadres," he said.



"I have come here to express the solidarity of the central leadership with karyakartas in this hour of crisis. The central party fully supports you whichever way it is necessary," he said.



Those who have been murdered, we must not forget them, he said. "We must continue to be inspired by their sacrifices," he said.



The minister earlier met and consoled Rajesh's parents, widow and young children. He also met the family of another RSS worker Jayaprakash, who was seriously injured in an attack allegedly by the CPM. State BJP leaders, including president Kummanam Rajasekharan, accompanied the Union finance minister.



The RSS leadership has favoured imposition of President's rule in the state saying that the law and order situation has collapsed under the LDF government led by Pinarayi Vijayan. Kerala Governor P Sathasivam had on July 30 summoned the chief minister and state police chief Loknath Behra to ascertain the action taken in the backdrop of the murder of Rajesh and other violent incidents.



The CPM alleged that the RSS-BJP combine was spreading a false propaganda on the issue of political violence. To counter the BJP, the CPM today organised a dharna by the relatives of 21 party workers allegedly killed by RSS-BJP activists and demanded that



