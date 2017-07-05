'Bad Women May Go To Bed': Kerala MP-Actor Innocent Denies Casting Couch Exists

Famous Kerala actor and Member of Parliament Innocent created a furor on Wednesday by saying that casting couch does not exist in the Malayalam film industry and pinned the blame on "bad women.""The Malayalam film industry is clean now and no such thing as casting couch exists in the industry... It is not like the yesteryear. The situation today is such that if there is any bad behaviour towards any women, the media will know immediately," he said, adding: "But if the woman is bad, maybe they will go to bed", the 72-year-old said while answering questions by journalists on casting couch in the Malayalam film industry.Mr Innocent was elected to Parliament as an independent candidate, with Left support in 2014. He is also the President of Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) - an umbrella organisation that includes all major film artists, including the superstars from Kerala.Reacting sharply to the actor's statement, Women In Cinema Collective (WCC), an organisation representing women in the Malayalam film industry, took to Facebook saying, "New artists face several forms of sexual abuse while entering the film industry. Even our colleagues like Parvathy and Lakshmi Rai, have spoken about casting couch openly... We cannot accept the statement that the film industry is free from all kinds of sexual exploitation and there should be cautiousness in making statements in public."WCC was formed last month by the women working in the various departments of the Malayalam film industry. It is led by actress Manju Warrier.Clarifying his comments, actor Innocent updated his Facebook status saying, "Some of my comments to the media have been misinterpreted and published in a way that I did not intend. What I intended to say was that the environment for women to work in the film industry has become more women-friendly than before. AMMA will continue to work against all anti-women practices in the industry."