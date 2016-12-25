At Least 20 Sabarimala Pilgrims Injured In Stampede

At least 20 people have been injured in a stampede on Sunday at the famous hill shrine of Lord Ayyappa in Kerala's Sabarimala, visited by lakhs of devotees during this season.According to district officials, the injured have been admitted in the medical facility at Sannidhanam in Sabarimala. The three seriously injured have been rushed to the medical college in Kottayam.Due to heavy rush at the shrine, a rope barricade snapped and the pilgrims, who were leaning on it fell on each other, Pathnamthitta District Collector R Girija said. The situation is under control, officials said.There was a heavy rush of pilgrims today, the penultimate day before the culmination of 41-day 'mandala pooja'.The incident occurred just as the holy 'Thanga Angi' procession carrying the ornaments that are to be adorned on Lord Ayyappa on Mandala pooja on Monday had reached the temple this evening.Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran said he was on his way to the hospital. He later said the situation has been brought under control.Police are restricting the movement of pilgrims from downhill Pamba to Sannidhanam because of the heavy rush.