Arun Jaitley To Meet Kerala RSS Worker's Family Today

A week after the brutal murder of an RSS worker in Kerala's capital Thiruvananthapuram, Union Minister Arun Jaitley will meet his family today. The Left government in Kerala has also called an all-party meet in the state capital. Rajesh Edavakode died in hospital last Saturday after his arm was chopped off following clashes between CPM and RSS workers.Mr Edavakode was allegedly killed by a gang, which the BJP and his family allege, is linked to the CPM. The police, however, have maintained that the attack was due to personal rivalry.The episode had led to uproar in the Lok Sabha.Ahead of Mr Jaitley's meeting with the family, a local CPM leader from north Kerala's Kannur district wrote to him, inviting him to visit her husband who was attacked by nine masked men last month. The ruling CPM alleges that the RSS is behind the attack on Sreejan Babu, 43, who has been in hospital for over a month."On 03-07-2017, at about 2 PM, he was awaiting passengers in his vehicle, when a group of RSS goons dragged from auto and attacked my husband from all sides prohibiting escape...I also request you (Mr Jaitley) to visit my husband who is in the hospital for the last 33 days in a very critical condition," Remya Sreejan wrote.Senior CPM leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan and Kerala BJP president Kummanam Rajasekharan were among those who met for 'peace' talks on Saturday in politically volatile Kannur - infamous as the epicentre of political murders for decades. " We will ensure all our decisions will be passed on to our cadre in the next 10 days. All efforts will be made to ensure peace," Mr Balakrishnan said."All measures will be taken to ensure peace and we also expect political freedom for us, like others," Rajasekharan said.According to National Crime Records Bureau, since 1991, 45 CPM workers and 44 RSS-BJP workers have been killed allegedly by political rivals in Kannur. NDTV accessed police records which say 50 CPM and 44 RSS workers have been killed since 2006. "Since Feb 2016 -July 2017, 4 CPM and 10 RSS/BJP activists have been killed," the police record said.Since the Left coalition came to power in Kerala last year, several such peace meetings have been held in Kannur and Thiruvananthapuram and village-level meetings in Kannur by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.