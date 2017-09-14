Actress Kidnap And Assault Case: Court Not Happy With Probe

Justice P Ubaid criticised the police for prolonging the investigation into the case, which is more than six months old.

Kerala | | Updated: September 14, 2017 00:26 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Actress Kidnap And Assault Case: Court Not Happy With Probe

The Kerala High Court asked whether it is a movie script

Kochi:  The Kerala High Court today expressed displeasure over the manner in which the police was probing the case of kidnap and sexual assault of a popular actress.

Justice P Ubaid criticised the police for prolonging the investigation into the case, which is more than six months old.

The court made the observations while considering the anticipatory bail application moved by film director Nadirshah, a close friend of popular Malayalam actor Dileep, who was arrested in connection with the case.

The court asked whether it is a movie script and when the investigation can be concluded.

The Director General of Prosecution informed the court that the investigation would be completed in two weeks.

Opposing the anticipatory bail application moved by Nadirshah, the prosecution said he has not been made an accused in the case till now.

The court directed Nadirshah to appear before the team probing the case on Friday and to cooperate with the investigation.

If he does not cooperate with the probe, then police can file a report, the court said.

The prosecution said there was sufficient material to show that Nadirshah had telephonic talks with key accused in the case, Sunil Kumar, alias Pulsar Suni.

The court then adjourned the bail application to September 18.

Dileep and Nadirshah were questioned on June 29 by police in view of revelations made by prime accused 'Pulsar' Suni in connection with the case.

Dileep, who was arrested in the case, is in judicial custody.

Six persons, including 'Pulsar' Suni, Martin and Vigeesh were arrested in connection with the incident.

The actress, who has worked in Tamil and Telugu films, was kidnapped and allegedly molested inside her car for two hours by the accused, who had forced their way into the vehicle on February 17 night and later escaped in a busy area in Kochi.

Trending

Share this story on

1Share
ALSO READPrabhas Treats His Saaho Co-Star Shraddha Kapoor To A Hyderabadi Feast
kerala actress abductionKerala Actress KidnapPulsar SuniKerala High Court

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Logan LuckyPoster BoysIndia Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreiPhone 8iPhone X

................................ Advertisement ................................