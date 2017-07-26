Actress Abduction Case: Dileep's Wife Kavya Madhavan Questioned

Arrested Malayalam actor Dileep's wife Kavya Madhavan was questioned in connection with the abduction and assault case of a south Indian actress in February, police said today.Additional Director General of Police B Sandhya-led special investigation team, which is probing the case, quizzed Kavya at her residence in Aluva near here yesterday.Though the investigators did not divulge much details about the interrogation, Aluva Superintendent of Police (Rural) A V George confirmed that she was questioned."Kavya Madhavan was questioned. It is not possible to say now whether she will be questioned again in connection with the case," he told PTI.The questioning of Kavya, who married Dileep in November last, comes in the wake of allegations that prime accused Pulsar Suni had handed over the mobile phone, in which the crime was recorded, and a memory card to someone associated with the actor.The claim about handing over of the mobile phone and memory card was made in a letter purportedly written by Suni to Dileep from jail.Dileep, who was arrested in connection with the case on July 10, has been charged under various sections of the IPC, including one for hatching a criminal conspiracy for abduction and assault of the actress in a moving car on February 17.A city court had yesterday extended by two weeks his judicial custody after the Kerala High Court rejected his bail plea two days ago.The south Indian actress, who has worked in Tamil and Telugu films, was abducted and molested inside her car for two hours by the accused who had forced their way into the vehicle and later escaped.Besides Dileep and Suni, five others have so far been arrested in connection with the incident.