Actor Molestation: One Taken Into Custody, Search On For Alleged Mastermind

The search operations to arrest the two accused involved in the abduction and harassment of a noted South Indian actress continued for the fourth day today, with police taking into custody one person from Palakkad.Efforts are underway to arrest the alleged mastermind Pulsar Sunil and another accused VP Vigeesh.Manikandan has been taken into custody from Palakkad, about 144 km from Kochi, late last night, police sources said today. However, his arrest has not been recorded so far.Manikandan, a native of Thammanam in Ernakulam, had moved an anticipatory bail application in the Kerala High Court along with Sunil and Vigeesh, claiming that they had been "falsely implicated" in the crime on the basis of the "confession" statement of Martin, the actress' driver of the actress.When the bail plea came up for hearing today, the High Court postponed the matter to March 3.Meanwhile, forensic experts have collected evidence from the car in which the actress was harassed by the gang members.So far, three persons - Vadival Salim, Pradeep andMartin - have been arrested in connection with the case, police said.All the three have been remanded to judicial custody by a magistrate court in Aluva.Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who spoke to the actress over phone yesterday, has promised stern action against those responsible for the February 17 incident. The actress was allegedly harassed inside her car for two hours by the accused, who had forced their way into the vehicle, before vanishing in a busy area in Kochi.